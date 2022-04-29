AP article on missing Indigenous woman prompts 3-day search

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

Tribal and local authorities and volunteers from a Minnesota-based missing persons foundation will search the Yurok Reservation in Northern California over three days for Emmilee Risling, a 33-year-old Native woman who went missing last October. The search, which will involve more than 30 people, several boats and nine cadaver dogs, was prompted by a recent Associated Press article about Risling’s disappearance. The mother of two fell through the cracks both in life and in death. Her case was one of five instances since 2020 where Indigenous women went missing or were killed between San Francisco and Oregon.