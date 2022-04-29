72-year-old John Force breaks zMAX Dragway records

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — John Force broke both ends of the zMAX Dragway record Friday, making the fastest run at the facility to power to the Funny Car provisional No. 1 qualifying position at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. The 72-year-old Force, the 16-time Funny Car season champion, had a 3.850-second run at 334.24 mph in a Camaro, eclipsing the track record of 3.851 set by daughter Courtney, five years ago. The speed was the fastest in both nitro categories. Justin Ashley led in Top Fuel and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Ashley had a 3.669 at 331.77. Johnson, the winner last weekend at Baytown in Texas, ran a 6.767 at 198.70 on a Suzuki.