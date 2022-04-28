USC adds San Jose State game, drops BYU from 2023 schedule

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has added a matchup with San Jose State to its football schedule for 2023. USC added the Spartans in place of a previously scheduled matchup with BYU. USC will host San Jose State at the Coliseum on Aug. 26, 2023, in a so-called “Week Zero” matchup before the traditional opening weekend of the college football season. The Trojans had been scheduled to host the Cougars on Nov. 25, 2023. BYU has dropped several games from its 2023 schedule as it prepares to join the Big 12 next year.