UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit

By DAVID KEYTON and INNA VARENYTSIA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the United Nations said Ukraine has become “an epicenter of unbearable heartache and pain.” That description was underscored a short time later by the first Russian strike on the capital since Moscow’s forces retreated weeks ago. Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck a residential high-rise and another building and wounded 10 people, including at least one who lost a leg. The bombardment came barely an hour after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a news conference with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The U.N. chief toured some of the destruction in and around Kyiv and condemned the attacks on civilians.