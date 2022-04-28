Tucker’s pinch HR lifts Astros over Texas in starters’ duel

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 3-2. The four-game series finale began as an impressive duel between starting pitchers. Tucker’s two-run blast came off Matt Bush, the first reliever for Texas after left-hander Martin Perez took a perfect game into the seventh inning before giving up his only run for a no-decision. Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander struck out eight and was the winner. He allowed only one run over seven innings in only his fourth start since Tommy John surgery.