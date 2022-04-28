Tiger Woods heads to Southern Hill for PGA practice round

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Tiger Woods is at Southern Hill three weeks before the start of the PGA Championship. It’s the first step toward deciding whether his right leg that was badly damaged in a February 2021 car accident can allow him to compete in another major. Woods made a positive return from the crash at the Masters earlier this month. He made the cut for the 22nd straight time. He tired on the weekend and finished 47th out of 52 players. Golf Channel says the head pro at Southern Hills caddied for him on Thursday. Tulsa TV station KOTV showed an overhead shot of Woods putting. He was wearing a black sleeve on his right leg.