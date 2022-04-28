Spain out of Rugby World Cup for using ineligible player

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish rugby federation says the country will not play at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France because it used an ineligible player in qualifying, The federation says World Rugby has decided to sanction Spain with a fine and the loss of five points for each match it played with South Africa-born front-rower Gavin van der Berg on the team. Spain had qualified for its second Rugby World Cup in March but will drop out of the qualifying places. Romania will take its place and Portugal will advance to the world repechage tournament in November.