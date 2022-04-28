Seahawks draft LT Charles Cross at No. 9, filling need

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks filled a need at left tackle by selecting Mississippi State’s Charles Cross with the No. 9 pick in the first round of the NFL draft. Cross was a first-team all-Southeastern Conference selection last season, starting 12 games at left tackle for the Bulldogs. The Seahawks entered the draft with veteran Duane Brown a free agent after spending the past 4 ½ seasons in Seattle. They seem hesitant to commit to a lengthy deal with Brown, who will turn 37 before the start of next season. Seattle has the No. 40 and No. 41 picks in the second round on Friday.