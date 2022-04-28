Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:39 pm

Seahawks draft LT Charles Cross at No. 9, filling need

KEYT

By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks filled a need at left tackle by selecting Mississippi State’s Charles Cross with the No. 9 pick in the first round of the NFL draft. Cross was a first-team all-Southeastern Conference selection last season, starting 12 games at left tackle for the Bulldogs. The Seahawks entered the draft with veteran Duane Brown a free agent after spending the past 4 ½ seasons in Seattle. They seem hesitant to commit to a lengthy deal with Brown, who will turn 37 before the start of next season. Seattle has the No. 40 and No. 41 picks in the second round on Friday. 

News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content