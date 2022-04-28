School board member censured for ‘typo’ linking to porn site

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio school board outside Cincinnati has censured a member who says she accidentally posted a link to a pornography website on her political campaign’s Facebook page. The board for the Lakota Local School Board censured Darbi Boddy during an emergency meeting Wednesday and asked her to resign. Boddy says the link to the porn site was a typo but insists that pornography is being taught nationwide. The link she meant to post on Facebook provides sexual education information to teens. Boddy was elected in November with a platform opposing critical race theory and mask mandates. Attempts to reach Boddy by telephone Thursday were unsuccessful.