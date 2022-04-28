Royals take down White Sox 5-2 after 3-run 10th

By MARK GONZALEZ

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City’s three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2. Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off left-hander Aaron Bummer. Chicago was held to three hits through the first seven innings, but tied it in the eighth. Royals starter Brad Keller induced 12 groundball outs and didn’t throw more than 15 pitches in any of his seven innings.