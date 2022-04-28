Rangnick will be consultant at Man U amid Austria links

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick has expressed his intention to work in a consultancy role at Manchester United next season amid links to the vacant job of coaching Austria’s national team. Rangnick has been in interim control of United since December and will be replaced as manager by Erik ten Hag at the end of the season. He was asked about the possible role with Austria after United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Thursday. Rangnick says: “Let us speak tonight about Manchester United, this is the issue. I can confirm I will definitely continue in the consultancy role.”