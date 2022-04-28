Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:32 pm

Perfect Paul, top-seeded Suns finish off Pelicans in Game 6

KEYT

By PETER FINNEY Jr.
Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chris Paul went 14 for 14 in the best shooting night in NBA playoff history, Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury to hit a late 3-pointer and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night to finish off the first-round series in six games. Paul had the most field goals without a miss in a playoff game, hit all four of his free throws and had eight assists as the top-seeded Suns overcame a 10-point halftime deficit. Phoenix will face Dallas — a Game 6 winner at Utah — in the second round. Booker scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and had five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 21 points.

News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content