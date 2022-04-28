Panthers top Senators 4-0, claim NHL’s best record, home ice

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first President’s Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored for Florida, which halted Ottawa’s four-game winning streak. Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves for Ottawa.