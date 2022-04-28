NFL draft class faced major challenges in COVID-19 battles

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — This year’s NFL draft class speaks reluctantly about its COVID-19 experiences. To some, they are inspirational reminders of what they’ve already overcome. To others, the challenges were more akin to old war stories. Whether it was the travel restrictions that prevented Alabama receiver John Metchie III from seeing his family in Canada for two years, Louisiana tackle Max Mitchell being pulled off the practice field after a test revealed he had COVID antibodies or Ohio State offensive lineman Nick Petit-Frere watching a season canceled and later reinstated, none of it has been easy to cope with.