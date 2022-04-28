Most Americans could file their taxes for free, but don’t

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new government watchdog report finds that while most Americans are eligible to file their taxes for free, only a fraction use the services provided through the government.

Instead, many taxpayers utilized other methods, “which they may have paid to use,” according to a new U.S. Government Accountability Office study on the 2020 tax filing season.

The GAO report, issued Thursday, found that while 70% of taxpayers were eligible for the Internal Revenue Service’s free-filing program, only 3% of taxpayers actually use the service.