Milan coping better than Inter without its veteran talisman

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan is coping better without its veteran talisman than Inter Milan. And that’s bad news for defending champion Inter heading into the final four matches of the Italian league season. Milan has had to play large swathes of the season without Zlatan Ibrahimović but dealt with his absence well. Inter played one match without its captain Samir Handanović and may well have seen its chances of retaining the title evaporate after a terrible mistake from replacement goalkeeper Ionuț Radu. The 37-year-old Handanović faces a race to be fit for Sunday’s match at Udinese which has become a must-win game.