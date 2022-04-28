Luka Donic, Mavericks beat Jazz to advance to second round

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson each scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 98-96 on Thursday night in Game 6 to wrap up the first-round series. After Brunson hit a 3-pointer from the corner, Mike Conley was called for traveling with five seconds remaining, and Brunson made one of two free throws with 4.3 seconds to play. The Jazz got an open look for Bojan Bogdanovic on the wing, but he came up short and the Mavericks moved on to face top-seeded Phoenix in the second round. Spencer Dinwiddie added 19 points for Dallas, and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18. Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Utah, Bogdanovic finished with 19 points.