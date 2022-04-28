Kim’s double clears bases, Padres finish sweep of Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim hit a tiebreaking, three-run double in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 to complete a season sweep in the series. Left fielder Tommy Pham just missed a diving catch of Kim’s two-out, sinking line drive. Reliever Tony Santillan hit two batters, walked another and threw a wild pitch while San Diego sent nine batters to the plate. Santillan avoided further damage when center fielder Jake Fraley made a diving catch of Jake Cronenworth’s drive to the warning track. Manny Machado had four hits, giving him seven in the last two games as San Diego improved to 6-0 against the Reds this season.