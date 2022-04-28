How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

Stocks rallied on Wall Street Thursday as technology companies clawed back some of the ground they had lost recently. The gains erased weekly losses for most of the major indexes, but they are all still headed for a dismal monthly finish after sliding for much of April. On Thursday tech investors got some relief as Facebook’s parent company soared after posting strong subscriber numbers. The volatile stock is still down sharply for the year. Chipmaker Qualcomm jumped after easily beating Wall Street’s profit estimates.