Heat wave scorches India’s wheat crop, snags export plans

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL

AP Science Writer

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is in the throes of a record-shattering heat wave that is stunting wheat production. Lower yields likely mean the government will buy less wheat for its reserves this year than last. India had been hoping to plug shortfalls due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and find new markets to export its grain to Africa, Europe and Asia. But it has to balance that ambition with its own domestic needs. Millions rely on the country’s vast public distribution system. Since the pandemic struck, demand has surged under new schemes that have strained India’s vast buffers against hunger.