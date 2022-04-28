Groups that want to electrify USPS fleet file lawsuit

By DAVID SHARP

Associated Press

Four environmental groups that want the U.S. Postal Service to buy more electric delivery vehicles are suing to halt purchases of thousands of gas-powered trucks. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in California, asks a judge to order the Postal Service to conduct a more thorough environmental review before moving forward with the next-generation vehicle program. Plaintiffs said emissions from gasoline-powered delivery vehicle purchases will cause environmental harm for decades to come. All told, the Postal Service’s fleet includes 190,000 local delivery vehicles. More than 141,000 of those are the older models that are long overdue for replacement.