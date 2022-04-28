Girls hockey programs show promise in nontraditional markets

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The NHL playoffs will take place next week in Dallas, Tampa, Nashville, Raleigh and Washington, D.C., where girls hockey has expanded immensely over the past decade. But participation in those nontraditional markets still lags far behind hockey hotbeds like Massachusetts, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. The 3,177 female players aged 18 and younger registered by USA Hockey in Texas, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia combined is still fewer than in Wisconsin alone. The number of girls playing in those southern and mid-Atlantic locations is up more than 71% from 2011 to 2021. NHL teams, USA Hockey and others are working on getting more exposure, education and ice time to improve those numbers.