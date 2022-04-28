Giants take DL Thibodeaux and OT Neal with 5th, 7th picks

By TOM CANAVAN

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants filled their two biggest needs in the first round, taking edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon and tackle Evan Neal with the No. 5 and 7 overall picks. The Giants had plenty of needs coming in, but the offensive line and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks were the top two. If there was anything surprising it was the order in which the players were selected. The Giants had a bigger need at tackle than a pass rusher but there was an early run on defensive players so Schoen took Thibodeaux at No. 5.