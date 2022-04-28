Skip to Content
Falcons draft USC WR London, get much-needed big-play threat

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons continued to emphasize their passing game by selecting Southern California wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL draft. London gives Atlanta a much-needed go-to threat at wide receiver. The selection comes one year after the Falcons chose tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick. The  6-foot-4, 219-pound London gives Atlanta good size as well as big-play potential. He had 88 catches for 1,083 yards and seven touchdowns last season and was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the year. Calvin Ridley was suspended by the NFL for 2022 for betting on games last season.

