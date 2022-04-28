Defense 1st, then offense at top of NFL draft, no early QBs

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defense was the focus to start the NFL draft Thursday night, with the first five selections coming on that side of the ball, including edge rushers Travon Walker of national champion Georgia to Jacksonville and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan to Detroit at Nos. 1 and 2. It’s the first time in 31 years that no player on offense went in the opening five picks. So, naturally, the next five choices were on offense. And those kept coming: right through No. 12. But no quarterbacks, hardly a surprise in a draft rich with linemen, receivers and defensive backs.