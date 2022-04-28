Crosby, Penguins searching for spark as playoffs loom

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are heading to the Stanley Cup playoffs for a 16th straight season. Yet Sidney Crosby and company aren’t exactly on a tear. Pittsburgh is just 6-9-2 in its last 17 games heading into its regular-season finale against Columbus. Head coach Mike Sullivan is hopeful his group can regain some confidence. The defense has been shoddy of late, giving up at least 40 shots in three of Pittsburgh’s last four games. Sullivan said his team needs to draw on its veteran leadership if it wants to make an extended postseason run.