CHP: Officer wounded when motorist suddenly lunged for gun

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a California Highway Patrol officer shot in the leg on a San Diego freeway was wounded during a struggle with motorist involved in a crash who lunged for the officer’s firearm. The shooting occurred Wednesday when the officer responded to the crash on the center median of Interstate 8. A CHP statement Thursday says the motorist suddenly tried to take control of the officer’s firearm. The gun fired during the struggle and one round struck the officer. The CHP says passing drivers stopped to assist the injured officer and restrain the motorist, who was held on suspicion of attempted murder. The officer was hospitalized in stable condition.