Chargers take offensive lineman Zion Johnson in first round

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers addressed their offensive line in the first round for the second straight year, selecting Boston College guard Zion Johnson with the 17th overall pick. The pick represents the first time the Chargers have addressed the offensive line with their top selection in consecutive drafts. Los Angeles can only hope Johnson turns out as well as Rashawn Slater, whom they got with the 13th overall pick last year. Slater moved into the starting left tackle spot and ended up being selected to the Pro Bowl. Los Angeles has nine picks remaining, but only one on Friday in the third round.