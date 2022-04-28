World shares mostly higher after wobbly day on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Shares in Europe and Asia have logged moderate gains after an easing of the latest bout of turbulence on Wall Street. U.S. futures advanced and oil prices declind. Chinese benchmarks were mixed as officials highlighted efforts to counter the impact of pandemic shutdowns in many cities. Tokyo’s benchmark jumped and the dollar rose to 130 yen after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy basically unchanged. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 saw most of a midday rally evaporate and wound up with a gain of just 0.2%. The Nasdaq ended just barely in the red and the Dow edged up 0.2%.