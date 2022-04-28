Asian shares jump as Chinese leaders pledge help for economy

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Stocks have advanced after Chinese leaders pledged to step up efforts to support the economy. Oil prices also rose while U.S. futures were mixed. Chinese state media reported that the Politburo, top leaders of the ruling Communist Party, had pledged to step up efforts to boost growth while also curbing coronavirus outbreaks. After hours on Thursday, SEC filings showed Elon Musk sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter. Major stock indexes on Wall Street notched their biggest gains in more than six weeks Thursday, as technology companies clawed back some of the ground they had lost recently.