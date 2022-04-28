Amber Heard’s lawyers revised article Johnny Depp sued over

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard pushed to have details of her marriage with fellow actor Johnny Depp included in an op-ed piece that she wrote about domestic violence, even though her lawyers wanted those passages removed from the article. That article is now the subject of a libel lawsuit Depp filed against Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. Jurors heard testimony Thursday from Terence Dougherty, general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union. It was the ACLU that drafted the article under Heard’s name, reflecting her role as an ACLU ambassador on gender violence issues. Dougherty testified about the push-and-pull that occurred between first draft and publication of the op-ed piece in The Washington Post in December 2018.