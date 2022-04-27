Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:25 pm

Ward, Ohtani lead Angels over Guardians 9-5 for 4th straight

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a grand slam and finished a single shy of the cycle, Shohei Ohtani showed off his two-way prowess and the surging Los Angeles Angels rolled to a 9-5 victory over the Cleveland Guardians for their fourth consecutive win. Mike Trout added a pair of RBI doubles and extended his hitting streak to 10 games for the Angels, who look for their first four-game sweep over Cleveland at The Big A since 1982 on Thursday afternoon. The Guardians dropped their sixth straight despite José Ramírez’s two home runs.

