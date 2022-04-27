UW-Madison provost, 4 others names as chancellor finalists

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The provost at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and four others from out of state have been named as finalists to lead the UW-Madison flagship campus. UW-Madison Provost John Scholz was the only finalist from Wisconsin named by a special hiring committee. The others are Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and philosophy professor; Marie Lynn Miranda, a Notre Dame statistics professor and former provost; Jennifer Mnookin, dean of the University of California Los Angeles Law School; and Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer professor and former provost. The committee will make a hiring recommendation to the UW Board of Regents after collecting campus feedback.