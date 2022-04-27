UC Berkeley student charged for threats that led to lockdown

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A University of California, Berkeley student has been charged with threatening to shoot university staff members. Last week’s incident led to an hourslong campus-wide lockdown. Court documents obtained Wednesday showed Alameda County prosecutors charged 39-year-old Lamar Bursey on Monday with two counts of felony criminal threats after he allegedly sent an email to several university staff members saying that two of them would be shot if he didn’t get the help he needed. Bursey had been placed on academic suspension on April 14.