Twitter reporting earnings on heels of Elon Musk buyout deal

SAN FRANCISCO

Twitter is due to report its first-quarter earnings before trading opens on Wall Street. The report will provide some details about business conditions at the San Francisco-based social network that has agreed to be sold to billionaire Elon Musk. But Twitter has canceled the conference call with executives and industry analysts that usually accompanies its results, so there will be no further insight into its current state. According to a poll by FactSet, analysts are expecting Twitter to earn 5 cents a share on revenue of $1.23 billion. Analysts are also forecasting that Twitter added 11 million daily active users compared with the previous quarter.