Top-ranked Swiatek withdraws from Madrid Open with sore arm

MADRID (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Madrid Open because of a sore arm. Swiatek has won four straight titles and was going to be the top-seeded player in the women’s draw for this week’s clay-court tournament. She says “it’s time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I haven’t had a chance to handle it properly.” The 20-year-old Polish player says she needs “a break from playing so intensively in order to treat my arm well.”

The Associated Press

