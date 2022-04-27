Titans pick up 5th-year option on lineman Jeffery Simmons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. The Titans announced they picked up the option worth $10.7 million on the 19th pick overall of the 2019 draft. Simmons is coming off his best season yet after posting a career-high 8 1/2 sacks, including three in a win in Los Angeles over the Rams in November. He also led the Titans with 58 quarterback pressures. He ranked second with 12 tackles for loss.