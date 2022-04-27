Timbers, Thorns play to raise money for Ukraine relief

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League joined forces to play a charity match Wednesday night to benefit relief efforts in Ukraine. The two teams raised at least $500,000 from the game, dubbed PTFC For Peace, which go to UNICEF. The teams played two 30-minute halves, and by the end, all the players from both teams — including Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese and all the goalkeepers — were on the field scrambling to score.