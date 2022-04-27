The AP Interview: UN nuke chief wants Ukraine plant access

By DAVID KEYTON and CARA ANNA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The International Atomic Energy Agency chief says the safety of Europe’s largest nuclear plant which is currently under Russian occupation in Ukraine is a “red light blinking” as the IAEA tries in vain to get access for work including repairs. Rafael Grossi in an Associated Press interview turned the focus to the nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia a day after Ukraine marked the anniversary of the 1986 deadly disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear plant. Chernobyl was itself occupied for weeks by Russian soldiers after their February invasion. Grossi says Russia and Ukraine need to help on access to the Zaporizhzhia plant but there is reluctance on both sides.