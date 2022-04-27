Real Madrid happy to be alive ahead of 2nd leg vs. Man City

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is holding on to the positives after coming close to being routed by Manchester City but staying alive in the Champions League semifinals. Madrid lost 4-3 in the first leg in England on Tuesday but it was one of those defeats that allowed for some celebration. Pep Guardiola’s City had plenty of chances to put the series away but instead Madrid found a way to fight back and it goes into next week’s second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium only a goal down.