Poland, Bulgaria denounce Russian gas ‘blackmail’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and Bulgarian leaders have accused Russia of using gas supplies to blackmail their countries. The accusations come after the Russian energy Giant abruptly told them on Tuesday that it would cut off gas to the two European nations on Wednesday for refusing to pay for their supplies in rubles. Gazprom’s move came after Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted that “unfriendly” countries would need to start paying for Russian gas in Russian rubles. But Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told his nation’s parliament that he believed the move was revenge for new sanctions that Warsaw imposed this week against Russia.