Musk’s Twitter ambitions to collide with Europe’s tech rules

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — A hands-off approach to moderating content at Elon Musk’s Twitter could clash with ambitious new laws in Europe meant to protect users from disinformation, hate speech and other harmful material. European Union officials and digital campaigners have been quick to say that any focus on free speech to the detriment of online safety would not fly after the 27-nation bloc solidified its status as a global leader in the effort to rein in the power of tech giants. With similar tech regulations absent in the U.S. and elsewhere, the job of reining in a Musk-led Twitter could fall to Europe.