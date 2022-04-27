Liverpool overwhelms Villarreal 2-0, on course for CL final

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool looks like being one European giant too many for Villarreal. A third Champions League final in five years is in sight for the English club after a 2-0 win in the first leg of the semifinals on Wednesday, secured after an own-goal by Pervis Estupinan and a toe-poked finish by Sadio Mane in a two-minute span early in the second half. Villarreal’s fairy tale run in the competition might be coming to an end. The team is only in seventh place in the Spanish league and filled with players who failed to make it in England yet it somehow managed to eliminate European royalty in Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knockout stage.