LEADING OFF: Mets rest after melee, Whitlock starts again

By The Associated Press

The Mets have been drilled 19 times in 20 games this season, leading the league by a wide margin. Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt says bad baseballs are to blame. The actual problem is probably multifaceted, ranging from cold weather to bad luck. MLB-wide hit-by-pitch rates were actually down slightly heading into Wednesday’s games. Their frustration spilled over Wednesday in St. Louis after third baseman J.D. Davis was hit by a pitch on the ankle and had to leave the game. An inning later, Mets pitcher Yoan López threw high and tight to Cardinals star Nolan Arenado, who reacted angrily, sparking a benches-clearing brawl.