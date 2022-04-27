Skip to Content
AP California
Kardashians' key witness says he saw assault by Blac Chyna

By ANDREW DALTON
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Key witness for the Kardashians Corey Gamble testified that he saw Blac Chyna punch Rob Kardashian and whip him with a phone-charging cord. Gamble is the longtime boyfriend of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch Kris Jenner. He was on the stand Wednesday at a trial in which Chyna alleges the Kardashian family destroyed her reality TV career by saying she assaulted her then-fiancé  Rob Kardashian. Chyna’s lawyer asked why he hadn’t mentioned the cord or a metal rod he said Chyna was holding in a declaration he made two years ago. Gamble said he may have left out details then, but the assault definitely happened. 

The Associated Press

