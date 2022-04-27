In NYC, ads for jobs will have to say what they pay

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has passed one of the nation’s most far-reaching requirements for employers to tell job-seekers what they can make. Such “pay transparency” laws are championed as giving applicants, particularly women and people of color, a better shot at fair pay. But less than three weeks before New York’s law is due to take effect, the City Council is expected to vote Thursday on delaying it for five months after employers waved red flags. The law says employers with four or more workers must include a minimum and maximum salary in any job ad. Only Colorado and New York City have such requirements, although a handful of other states and cities require disclosures at a later point in the hiring process.