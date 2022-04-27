Hungary extends cap on fuel and food prices to July 1

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government extended a price cap on fuel and some basic food items for an additional two months as consumer prices continue to rise in the Central European country. In a video on Facebook, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the price cap on gasoline and diesel, which the government fixed in November at 480 Hungarian forints ($1.33) per liter, would be extended until July 1. A limit in place since Feb. 1 on the price of basic food items such as sugar, flour, sunflower oil, pork leg and chicken breast will also be extended until July 1, Orban said. Hungary’s government implemented the price caps in response to surging inflation and record weakness of the forint against the euro.