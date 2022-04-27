How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

Stocks ended with meager gains on Wall Street Wednesday, stabilizing after a sell-off in tech stocks a day earlier. It’s the latest turbulence for the market as traders brace for more earnings reports from major U.S. companies. The S&P 500 saw most of a midday rally evaporate and wound up with a slight gain. A tech recovery also petered out, leaving the Nasdaq just barely in the red. Visa surged after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Boeing slumped after reporting a much bigger loss than Wall Street anticipated.