French investigate who is behind fiber optic cables sabotage

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened a preliminary investigation into the suspected sabotage of fiber optic cables. The damage disrupted the internet in several regions Wednesday around France. Prosecutors moved swiftly to investigate, and in what appeared to be an unusual move, brought in France’s domestic intelligence agency to help. Authorities suggested the damage to the cables was intentional. The office said it was investigation on charges “of harming the fundamental interests of the nation” and criminal association. The cable cuts hit some customers in Paris’ Ile de France region, Alsace in the east, Grenoble in the southeast and the northern Nord region.