Florida fires women’s soccer coach Tony Amato after 1 season

By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has fired women’s soccer coach Tony Amato and changed direction less than one year after giving him a six-year contract to replace beloved program architect Becky Burleigh. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Amato was fired without cause. That leaves the Gators on the hook for the remaining five years of a contract that paid him about $225,000 annually. Athletic director Scott Stricklin blamed “a disconnect” between Amato and his athletes” as the reason for his dismissal.

The Associated Press

